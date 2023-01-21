We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
SAP (SAP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
SAP (SAP - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $117.12, moving +1.25% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.89% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10%.
Heading into today, shares of the business software maker had gained 11.24% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.3% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SAP as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be January 26, 2023. In that report, analysts expect SAP to post earnings of $1.38 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 35.21%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.23 billion, down 9.85% from the year-ago period.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SAP. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.82% higher. SAP currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Looking at its valuation, SAP is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 20.84. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.07.
Meanwhile, SAP's PEG ratio is currently 1.02. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Computer - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.96 as of yesterday's close.
The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.