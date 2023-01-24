Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for January 23rd

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Bank First Corporation (BFC - Free Report) is a holding company for Bank First N.A. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK - Free Report) is an exploration and production company of oil and natural gas. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.6% downward over the last 60 days.

TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST - Free Report) is a company which manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.8% downward over the last 60 days.

