Air Products and Chemicals (APD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Air Products and Chemicals (APD - Free Report) closed at $308.72, marking a +1.42% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.19% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.29%.
Heading into today, shares of the seller of gases for industrial, medical and other uses had lost 2.45% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 8.73% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.06% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Air Products and Chemicals as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 2, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.73, up 8.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.29 billion, up 9.97% from the prior-year quarter.
APD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.42 per share and revenue of $13.19 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.7% and +3.87%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Air Products and Chemicals. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.18% higher. Air Products and Chemicals is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Digging into valuation, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 26.67. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.85.
Investors should also note that APD has a PEG ratio of 2.04 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Chemical - Diversified industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.08 as of yesterday's close.
The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.