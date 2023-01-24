We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (VRNA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (VRNA - Free Report) closed at $22.53, marking a -0.75% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.19% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.29%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 3.72% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 0.84% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 4.06% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.22, up 45% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.