Chubb (CB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Chubb (CB - Free Report) closed at $223.59, marking a +1.43% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.76%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.29%.
Coming into today, shares of the insurer had gained 0.36% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 6.33%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.06%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Chubb as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be January 31, 2023. On that day, Chubb is projected to report earnings of $4.22 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 10.76%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $11.58 billion, up 13.24% from the prior-year quarter.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Chubb should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.39% higher within the past month. Chubb currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Chubb's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.82. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.06, which means Chubb is trading at a discount to the group.
Meanwhile, CB's PEG ratio is currently 1.28. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CB's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.62 as of yesterday's close.
The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.