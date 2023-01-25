Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for January 24th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM - Free Report) engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.9% downward over the last 60 days.

BrainsWay Ltd. (BWAY - Free Report) manufactures non-invasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.8% downward over the last 60 days.

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (DXPE - Free Report) engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating products, equipment, and services to the energy and industrial customers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.4% downward over the last 60 days.


