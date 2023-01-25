We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Dominion Energy (D) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Dominion Energy (D - Free Report) closed at $62.48, marking a -0.78% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.07% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.22%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy company had gained 3.59% over the past month. This has outpaced the Utilities sector's loss of 0.73% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 4.64% in that time.
Dominion Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 8, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.05, up 16.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.18 billion, up 7.63% from the year-ago period.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Dominion Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.93% lower. Dominion Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Dominion Energy has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.4 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.42.
Meanwhile, D's PEG ratio is currently 2.66. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Utility - Electric Power industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.17 as of yesterday's close.
The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.