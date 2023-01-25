We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Core Labs (CLB) Reveals Plans to Transfer Domicile to U.S.
Core Laboratories (CLB - Free Report) reports that the company’s board of directors has authorized a reformation plan for the company’s corporate structure, which includes redomiciling the parent company from the Netherlands to the United States (the "Redomestication").
The benefits of Redomestication include a smaller corporate footprint and lesser regulatory hassles, improved efficiencies and opportunities to enhance the company's corporate treasury and other related functions, and a simpler and more efficient tax structure.
The company and its board are confident that the Redomestication will increase shareholder value over time by streamlining its corporate structure, enhancing operational effectiveness, and lowering administrative expenses.
The Redomestication needs to be approved by shareholders, and that vote will be taken at an extraordinary general meeting of Core Lab stockholders, which is planned to take place early in the second quarter of 2023.
Core Laboratories is a leading provider of patented and proprietary Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement services and products that optimize the petroleum reservoirs’ performance.
