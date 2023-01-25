In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Image: Bigstock
3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.
The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.
Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.
Buffalo Small Cap Fund (BUFSX - Free Report) : 1% expense ratio and 0.85% management fee. BUFSX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund and tends to feature small companies in up-and-coming industries and markets. BUFSX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 10.15%.
Congress Large Cap Growth Fund (CAMLX - Free Report) : 0.93% expense ratio and 0.5% management fee. CAMLX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 10.7% over the last five years, CAMLX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
Hartford Stock HLS IA (HSTAX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. HSTAX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. HSTAX has an expense ratio of 0.51%, management fee of 0.48%, and annual returns of 11.73% over the past five years.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.