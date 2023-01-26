Back to top

Boeing (BA) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Boeing (BA - Free Report) reported $19.98 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year increase of 35.1%. EPS of -$1.75 for the same period compares to -$7.69 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $19.43 billion, representing a surprise of +2.85%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -3600%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.05.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Boeing performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Deliveries-Commercial jet aircraft-737: 110 versus 115.71 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Deliveries-Commercial jet aircraft-767: 12 versus 10 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Deliveries-Total: 152 compared to the 147.95 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Deliveries-Commercial jet aircraft-787: 22 compared to the 16 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Deliveries-Commercial jet aircraft-777: 6 compared to the 5.25 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Total revenues-Commercial Airplanes: $9.22 billion compared to the $8.15 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +94.2% year over year.
  • Total revenues-Boeing Capital Corporation: $49 million compared to the $93.76 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -22.2% year over year.
  • Total revenues- Global Services: $4.57 billion compared to the $4.67 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.4% year over year.
  • Total revenues-Boeing Defense Space & Security: $6.18 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $6.14 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.4%.
  • Earnings/(loss) from operations- Boeing Capital: $15 million compared to the $20.51 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Earnings/(loss) from operations- Global Services & Support: $634 million versus $731.18 million estimated by five analysts on average.

Shares of Boeing have returned +11.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.


