TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE - Free Report) closed at $63.59 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.45% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.02% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.44%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 0.79% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.57% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.93, up 14.9% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.2% higher. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.92. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.45.
Investors should also note that TTE has a PEG ratio of 0.57 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.85 as of yesterday's close.
The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.