Back to top

Image: Bigstock

IBM (IBM) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

IBM (IBM - Free Report) reported $16.69 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year decline of 0%. EPS of $3.60 for the same period compares to $3.35 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.55 billion, representing a surprise of +7.34%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -0.28%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.61.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how IBM performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Infrastructure: $4.48 billion compared to the $4.24 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenue-Global financing: $172 million versus $167.48 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Consulting: $4.77 billion compared to the $4.58 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenue- Software: $7.29 billion compared to the $6.79 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- Other: -$22 million compared to the $200.01 million average estimate based on three analysts.

View all Key Company Metrics for IBM here>>>

Shares of IBM have returned -0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise