Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Crown Castle (CCI) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Crown Castle (CCI - Free Report) reported $1.76 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.7%. EPS of $1.85 for the same period compares to $0.81 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.88% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.75 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.83, the EPS surprise was +1.09%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Crown Castle performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net revenues - Site rental: $1.58 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.57 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.1%.
  • Net revenues - Network services and other: $186 million versus $174.61 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.3% change.
  • Site rental revenues- Towers: $1.09 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.08 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.3%.
  • Site rental revenues- Fiber: $492 million versus $499.48 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.6% change.
  • Network Services & Other - Gross margin - Consolidated Total: $67 million compared to the $58.03 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Site rental - Gross margin - Consolidated Total: $1.19 billion versus $1.18 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

View all Key Company Metrics for Crown Castle here>>>

Shares of Crown Castle have returned +6.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise