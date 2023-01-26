Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Levi Strauss (LEVI) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Levi Strauss (LEVI - Free Report) reported $1.59 billion in revenue for the quarter ended November 2022, representing a year-over-year decline of 5.7%. EPS of $0.34 for the same period compares to $0.41 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.77% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.58 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.30, the EPS surprise was +13.33%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Levi Strauss performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenues -Americas: $840.40 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $834.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5%.
  • Geographic Revenues -Europe: $370.40 million versus $345.75 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -18.2% change.
  • Geographic Revenues -Other Brands: $126.80 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $128.21 million.
  • Geographic Revenues -Asia: $251.10 million versus $269.33 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.3% change.

Shares of Levi Strauss have returned +8.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.


