Tesla (TSLA) Q4 Earnings Beat for the 8th Straight Quarter

Tesla ( TSLA Quick Quote TSLA - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of $1.19 a share, up from the year-ago figure of 85 cents and surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09. This marked an earnings beat for the electric vehicle (EV) behemoth for the eighth time in a row. Higher-than-expected revenues from Energy Generation/Storage and Services/Other segments resulted in this outperformance. Our estimate for the bottom line was 83 cents a share.
Total revenues came in at $24,318 million, witnessing year-over-year growth of 37.2%. The top line also crossed the consensus mark of $23,729 million. Our estimate for the revenues was $22,404 million. Tesla reported an overall gross margin of 23.8% for the reported quarter. The operating margin came in at 16%.
Management sticks to its target of around 50% growth in deliveries in the foreseeable future. For 2023, it expects deliveries to reach 1.8 million units.
Key Takeaways
Tesla’s production and delivery totaled 439,701 and 405,278 vehicles, reflecting a year-over-year jump of 44% and 31%, respectively. The Model 3/Y registered production and deliveries of 419,088 and 388,131 vehicles, marking year-over-year growth of 43% and 31%, respectively. Production and delivery of the Model S/X totaled 20,613 and 17,147 units, respectively, in the quarter under review.
Total automotive revenues of $21,307 million missed the consensus mark of $21,325 million but jumped 33% year over year. The figure also included $467 million from the sale of regulatory credits for electric vehicles, which rose 49% year over year. Automotive gross profit came in at $5,522 million, which missed the consensus mark of $5,837 million. Automotive gross margin came in at 25.9%, contracting 466 basis points from fourth-quarter 2021.
Energy Generation and Storage revenues came in at $1,310 million in fourth-quarter 2022 compared with the year-ago quarter’s figure of $688 million. The figure beat the consensus mark of $911 million. Services and Other revenues were $1,701 million, significantly increasing from $1,064 million a year ago. The figure also topped the consensus mark of $1,490 million.
Operating expenses totaled $1,876 million in the reported quarter, down from $2,234 million incurred in the corresponding period of 2021.
Financials
Tesla had cash and cash equivalents of $22,185 million as of Dec 31, 2022, compared with $17,707 million on Dec 31, 2021. Net cash provided by operating activities amounted to $3,278 million in fourth-quarter 2022, declining 28.5% year over year. Its capital expenditure totaled $1,858 million, compared with $1,810 million recorded in fourth-quarter 2021.
Tesla generated a free cash flow of $1,420 million during the reported quarter, falling 48.8% year over year. Long-term debt and finance leases, net of current portion, totaled $1,597 million, down from $5,245 million on Dec 31, 2021.
Tesla currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
Upcoming Peer Releases General Motors ( GM Quick Quote GM - Free Report) : General Motors will release fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 31.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for General Motors’ to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at $1.63 per share and $41.54 billion, respectively. GM surpassed earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average surprise being 13.1%.
Ford ( F Quick Quote F - Free Report) : Ford will release fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 2.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ford’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at 59 cents per share and $39.31 billion, respectively. F missed earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and surpassed the same in one, with the average surprise being 3.21%
You can see
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Image: Bigstock
Tesla (TSLA) Q4 Earnings Beat for the 8th Straight Quarter
Tesla (TSLA - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of $1.19 a share, up from the year-ago figure of 85 cents and surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09. This marked an earnings beat for the electric vehicle (EV) behemoth for the eighth time in a row. Higher-than-expected revenues from Energy Generation/Storage and Services/Other segments resulted in this outperformance. Our estimate for the bottom line was 83 cents a share.
Total revenues came in at $24,318 million, witnessing year-over-year growth of 37.2%. The top line also crossed the consensus mark of $23,729 million. Our estimate for the revenues was $22,404 million. Tesla reported an overall gross margin of 23.8% for the reported quarter. The operating margin came in at 16%.
Management sticks to its target of around 50% growth in deliveries in the foreseeable future. For 2023, it expects deliveries to reach 1.8 million units.
Tesla, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Tesla, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Tesla, Inc. Quote
Key Takeaways
Tesla’s production and delivery totaled 439,701 and 405,278 vehicles, reflecting a year-over-year jump of 44% and 31%, respectively. The Model 3/Y registered production and deliveries of 419,088 and 388,131 vehicles, marking year-over-year growth of 43% and 31%, respectively. Production and delivery of the Model S/X totaled 20,613 and 17,147 units, respectively, in the quarter under review.
Total automotive revenues of $21,307 million missed the consensus mark of $21,325 million but jumped 33% year over year. The figure also included $467 million from the sale of regulatory credits for electric vehicles, which rose 49% year over year. Automotive gross profit came in at $5,522 million, which missed the consensus mark of $5,837 million. Automotive gross margin came in at 25.9%, contracting 466 basis points from fourth-quarter 2021.
Energy Generation and Storage revenues came in at $1,310 million in fourth-quarter 2022 compared with the year-ago quarter’s figure of $688 million. The figure beat the consensus mark of $911 million. Services and Other revenues were $1,701 million, significantly increasing from $1,064 million a year ago. The figure also topped the consensus mark of $1,490 million.
Operating expenses totaled $1,876 million in the reported quarter, down from $2,234 million incurred in the corresponding period of 2021.
Financials
Tesla had cash and cash equivalents of $22,185 million as of Dec 31, 2022, compared with $17,707 million on Dec 31, 2021. Net cash provided by operating activities amounted to $3,278 million in fourth-quarter 2022, declining 28.5% year over year. Its capital expenditure totaled $1,858 million, compared with $1,810 million recorded in fourth-quarter 2021.
Tesla generated a free cash flow of $1,420 million during the reported quarter, falling 48.8% year over year. Long-term debt and finance leases, net of current portion, totaled $1,597 million, down from $5,245 million on Dec 31, 2021.
Tesla currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
Upcoming Peer Releases
General Motors (GM - Free Report) : General Motors will release fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 31.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for General Motors’ to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at $1.63 per share and $41.54 billion, respectively. GM surpassed earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average surprise being 13.1%.
Ford (F - Free Report) : Ford will release fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 2.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ford’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at 59 cents per share and $39.31 billion, respectively. F missed earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and surpassed the same in one, with the average surprise being 3.21%
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.