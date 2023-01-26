Abbott (ABT) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2022, Abbott (
ABT Quick Quote ABT - Free Report) reported revenue of $10.09 billion, down 12% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.03, compared to $1.32 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.47% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.48 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.90, the EPS surprise was +14.44%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Abbott performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Net sales-Diagnostics-US: $1.70 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.37 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -29%. Net sales-Nutritionals-International: $1.02 billion compared to the $1.04 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.3% year over year. Net sales-Nutritionals-US: $795 million versus $787.80 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -14.3% change. Net sales-Diagnostics-International: $1.32 billion versus $1.51 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -36.8% change. Net sales-Nutritionals: $1.82 billion versus $1.85 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11% change. Net sales-Established Pharmaceuticals: $1.22 billion compared to the $1.17 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.1% year over year. Net sales-Medical-Abbott diabetes care: $1.27 billion versus $1.15 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.5% change. Net sales-Diagnostics: $2.24 billion versus $2.77 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -50% change. Net sales-Medical-Vascular- Total: $605 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $613.96 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.8%. Net sales-Structural Heart-Total: $441 million compared to the $426.62 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.3% year over year. Net sales-Heart Failure-Total: $230 million compared to the $228.57 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.8% year over year. Net sales-Electrophysiology-Total: $487 million compared to the $483.83 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.4% year over year. View all Key Company Metrics for Abbott here>>> Shares of Abbott have returned +3.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.
