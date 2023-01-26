Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Tractor Supply (TSCO) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Tractor Supply (TSCO - Free Report) reported $4.01 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year increase of 20.7%. EPS of $2.43 for the same period compares to $1.93 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.18% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.88 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.34, the EPS surprise was +3.85%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Tractor Supply performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Same-store sales-YoY change: 8.6% versus the 10-analyst average estimate of 6.16%.
  • Number of stores - Petsense: 186 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 184.4.
  • Number of stores: 2333 compared to the 2300.4 average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Number of stores - Tractor Supply: 2066 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2127.

Shares of Tractor Supply have returned -2.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.


