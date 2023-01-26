We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Xerox (XRX) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Increase Y/Y
Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX - Free Report) reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2022 results.
Adjusted EPS of 89 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 64.8% and increased more than 100% year over year. Total revenues of $1.9 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 4% and increased 9.2% year over year on a reported basis. Revenues increased 13.9% on a constant-currency basis.
The company’s shares have gained 18.7% over the past three months compared with the 11.1% rally of the industry it belongs to.
Quarter Details
Print and Other segment revenues totaled $1.8 billion, up 11.1% year over year. The Financing (FITTLE) segment’s revenues totaled $151 million, down 9.6% year over year.
Sales revenues totaled $851 million, up from $653 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Services, maintenance and rental revenues totaled $1 billion, down 2.8% year over year. Financing revenues of $51 million decreased 7.3% year over year.
Adjusted operating income was $178 million compared with $86 million in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted operating margin of 9.2% improved 440 basis points year over year.
Xerox exited the quarter with a cash and cash equivalent balance of $1.5 billion compared with $932 million at the end of the prior quarter. The company’s operating cash outflow and free cash outflow were $186 million and $168 million, respectively, in the quarter.
Xerox Holdings Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Xerox Holdings Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Xerox Holdings Corporation Quote
2022 Guidance
Xerox expects 2023 revenue growth to be flat to down low-single digits on a constant-currency basis, adjusted operating margin of at least 4.7% and free cash flow of at least $500 million.
Xerox currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Upcoming Releases
Investors interested in the broader Zacks Business Services sector can consider stocks like Trane Technologies (TT - Free Report) , Waste Management (WM - Free Report) and Republic Services (RSG - Free Report) , which are going to report fourth-quarter 2022 numbers soon.
Trane Technologies is set to release results on Feb 2. The stock has an expected earnings growth rate of 17.9% for 2022.
Trane Technologies has a long-term expected earnings growth of 11%.
Waste Management is set to report quarterly numbers on Feb 1. The stock has an expected earnings growth rate of 17.8% for 2022.
Waste Management has a long-term expected earnings growth of 12.6%.
Republic Services is set to report results on Feb 15. The stock has an expected earnings growth rate of 15.6% for the current year.
Republic Services has a long-term expected earnings growth of 11.3%.