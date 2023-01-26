Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Xerox (XRX) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Increase Y/Y

Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX - Free Report) reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2022 results.

Adjusted EPS of 89 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 64.8% and increased more than 100% year over year. Total revenues of $1.9 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 4% and increased 9.2% year over year on a reported basis. Revenues increased 13.9% on a constant-currency basis.

The company’s shares have gained 18.7% over the past three months compared with the 11.1% rally of the industry it belongs to.

Quarter Details

Print and Other segment revenues totaled $1.8 billion, up 11.1% year over year. The Financing (FITTLE) segment’s revenues totaled $151 million, down 9.6% year over year.

Sales revenues totaled $851 million, up from $653 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Services, maintenance and rental revenues totaled $1 billion, down 2.8% year over year. Financing revenues of $51 million decreased 7.3% year over year.

Adjusted operating income was $178 million compared with $86 million in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted operating margin of 9.2% improved 440 basis points year over year.

Xerox exited the quarter with a cash and cash equivalent balance of $1.5 billion compared with $932 million at the end of the prior quarter. The company’s operating cash outflow and free cash outflow were $186 million and $168 million, respectively, in the quarter.

2022 Guidance

Xerox expects 2023 revenue growth to be flat to down low-single digits on a constant-currency basis, adjusted operating margin of at least 4.7% and free cash flow of at least $500 million.

