CNX Resources (CNX) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Lag Estimates

CNX Resources Corporation (CNX - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 operating earnings of $1.64 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 57 cents by 188%. In the year-ago quarter, CNX Resources reported earnings of 31 cents per share.

Revenues

CNX Resources’ fourth-quarter revenues of $416 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $490 million by 17.8%. Total revenues in the reported quarter has decreased 7.7% year over year from the prior-quarter’s $448 million.

 

Highlights of the Release

The average selling price in the quarter was $2.96 per thousand cubic feet equivalent (Mcfe), up 4.6% from the year-ago figure of $2.83. In the reported quarter, total production cost was $1.67 per Mcfe, up 5.7%.

Total fourth-quarter production volumes were 140.6 billion cubic feet equivalent (Bcfe), down 11.1% year over year. Interest expenses in the reported quarter were $35.2 million, down 5.5%.

CNX Resources repurchased 12.6 million shares during the quarter. Due to the systematic buyback of shares, the company repurchased nearly 24% of its outstanding shares, or 57 million shares for $868 million, in the last nine quarters.

Financial Update

As of Dec 31, 2022, CNX Resources had cash and cash equivalents of $21.3 million, up from $3.6 million on Dec 31, 2021.

Long-term debt as of Dec 31, 2022, was $2,205.7 million, lower than $2,214.1 million as of Dec 31, 2021.

Fourth-quarter 2022 cash from operating activities was $442.3 million, up 74.7% from $253.1 million in the year-ago period. Free cash flow in the reported quarter was $276 million.

Fourth-quarter capital expenditure was $173 million, higher than $117 million invested in the year-ago period.

Guidance

CNX Resources expects its 2023 total capital expenditure to be in the range of $575-$675 million.  CNX expects its 2023 production volume in the band of 555-575 Bcfe, and its 2024 production volume to be nearly 590 Bcfe.

CNX Resources expects its 2023 free cash flow to be $375 million.

Its 2023 adjusted EBITDAX is expected to be in the range of $1,100-$1,250 million.

Zacks Rank

CNX Resources currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

