Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Gilead Sciences (GILD - Free Report) closed at $83.62, marking a -0.54% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 6.59%.
Heading into today, shares of the HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker had lost 0.59% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 0.71% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 4.58% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Gilead Sciences as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 2, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Gilead Sciences to post earnings of $1.49 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 115.94%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.58 billion, down 9.2% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Gilead Sciences. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.37% higher. Gilead Sciences is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking at its valuation, Gilead Sciences is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.34. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.83.
Also, we should mention that GILD has a PEG ratio of 0.8. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.63 as of yesterday's close.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.