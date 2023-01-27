We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Cheniere Energy (LNG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Cheniere Energy (LNG - Free Report) closed at $151.76 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.96% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.61%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 6.59%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the natural gas company had lost 0.41% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.39% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.58% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Cheniere Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 23, 2023. On that day, Cheniere Energy is projected to report earnings of $6.89 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 688.89%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.72 billion, up 32.92% from the year-ago period.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cheniere Energy should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.61% lower. Cheniere Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Cheniere Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.37. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.72.
The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 248, putting it in the bottom 2% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.