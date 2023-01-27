Back to top

L3Harris (LHX) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

L3Harris (LHX - Free Report) reported $4.58 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.2%. EPS of $3.27 for the same period compares to $3.30 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.33 billion, representing a surprise of +5.66%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.87%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.21.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how L3Harris performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue-Corporate eliminations: -$37 million compared to the -$55.27 million average estimate based on 10 analysts.
  • Revenue- Communication Systems: $1.19 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.13 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.2%.
  • Revenue-Integrated Mission Systems: $1.81 billion compared to the $1.71 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.3% year over year.
  • Revenue- Space and Airborne Systems: $1.61 billion compared to the $1.54 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +25.2% year over year.
  • Operated Income-Integrated Mission Systems: $177 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $195.31 million.
  • Operated Income-Communication Systems New: $297 million compared to the $278.34 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Operated Income-Space and Airborne Systems: $196 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $179.07 million.
  • Operating Income- Unallocated corporate department expense: -$9 million versus $14.67 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Shares of L3Harris have returned -3.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.


