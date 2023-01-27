Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Intel (INTC) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Intel (INTC - Free Report) reported $14.04 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year decline of 28.1%. EPS of $0.10 for the same period compares to $1.09 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.46 billion, representing a surprise of -2.9%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -50%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.20.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Intel performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net revenue-Client Computing Group: $6.63 billion compared to the $7.35 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -34.6% year over year.
  • Net revenue-Datacenter and AI: $4.30 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $4.09 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -41.1%.
  • Net revenue-Network and Edge: $2.06 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.21 billion.
  • Net revenue- Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphic: $247 million compared to the $226.50 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Net revenue-Intel Foundry Services: $319 million compared to the $185.36 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Net revenue-Mobileye: $565 million compared to the $449.60 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +58.7% year over year.
  • Net revenue-All other: $30 million versus $63.21 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -84.6% change.

Shares of Intel have returned +16.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.


