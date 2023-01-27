Carpenter Technology (CRS) Earnings Beat Estimates in Q2

Carpenter Technology ( CRS Quick Quote CRS - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings of 13 cents per share in second-quarter fiscal 2023, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 12 cents. The company had reported an adjusted loss per share of 58 cents in the year-ago quarter.
Including one-time items, the company posted earnings per share of 13 cents against the year-ago quarter’s loss of 61 cents per share.
Net sales increased 46.2% year over year to $579 million in the reported quarter. The figure topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $545 million. The upside was driven by ongoing solid demand in most of the company’s end-use markets.
The company witnessed a year-over-year revenue increase of 49.6% in the Aerospace and Defense end-use market. Revenues in the Energy end-market were up 41.3% year over year. Revenues in the Medical end-use markets increased 55.2% year over year. Revenues in the Distribution markets decreased 1.4%, whereas the same for industrial and consumer end-use markets increased 18.4%. The transportation end-use market sales declined 4.2% year over year.
Operational Results
The cost of goods sold in second-quarter fiscal 2023 moved up 33% year over year to $509 million. The gross profit surged 434.4% year over year to $70 million. The adjusted operating income in the reported quarter was $22.6 million against the prior-year quarter’s operating loss of $29.8 million.
Segmental Performance
The Specialty Alloys Operations segment reported sales of $496 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s $331 million. The segment sold 49,442 pounds compared with the year-ago quarter’s 43,248 pounds. It posted an operating profit of $30.3 million against the operating loss of $20.3 million in the prior-year quarter.
The Performance Engineered Products’ net sales increased 24.5% year over year to $107 million. The segment sold 2,978 pounds, up 7.3% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The segment reported an operating profit of $9.3 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s operating profit of $3 million.
Financials
Carpenter Technology ended the second quarter of fiscal 2023 with cash and cash equivalents of $20 million compared with $97 million at the end of fiscal 2022. The long-term debt was $692.4 million at the end of the quarter compared with $691.8 as of the end of fiscal 2022. Cash used in operating activities was $86 million in the quarter under review compared with $89 million in the prior-year quarter.
Backed by strong demand across each of its end-use markets and operational improvements, CRS expects accelerating sales momentum and improved margins in the forthcoming quarters.
Price Performance
Carpenter Technology's shares have gained 63.2% in the past year compared with the
industry’s growth of 65%.
Carpenter Technology currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
