3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.

Fidelity Select Pharmaceuticals (FPHAX - Free Report) : 0.75% expense ratio and 0.52% management fee. FPHAX is part of the Sector - Health category, offering investors a focus on the healthcare industry, one of the largest sectors in the American economy. With annual returns of 11.14% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

Janus Henderson Global Technology Institutional (JGLTX - Free Report) : 0.72% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. JGLTX is part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category that invests in technology and lets investors own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector, but with a much more diversified approach. JGLTX, with annual returns of 10.67% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Ivy Large Cap Growth R (WLGRX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. WLGRX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. WLGRX has an expense ratio of 1.3%, management fee of 0.6%, and annual returns of 11.15% over the past five years.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.


