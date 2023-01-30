Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for January 30th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Bank First National (BFC - Free Report) is a banking company which offers demand, time, savings, deposits, checking, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, loan products, treasury management services, credit cards, electronic banking services, safe deposit box, insurance agency and ATM processing. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.7% downward over the last 60 days.

CareMax (CMAX - Free Report) is a technology-enabled care platform providing value-based care and chronic disease management to seniors. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 9.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Brainsway (BWAY - Free Report) is a commercial stage medical device company which is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the Company's proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.8% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


business-services finance medical-devices