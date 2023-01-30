In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Bank First National Corporation (BFC) - free report >>
Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR (BWAY) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Bank First National Corporation (BFC) - free report >>
Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR (BWAY) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for January 30th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Bank First National (BFC - Free Report) is a banking company which offers demand, time, savings, deposits, checking, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, loan products, treasury management services, credit cards, electronic banking services, safe deposit box, insurance agency and ATM processing. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.7% downward over the last 60 days.
CareMax (CMAX - Free Report) is a technology-enabled care platform providing value-based care and chronic disease management to seniors. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 9.1% downward over the last 60 days.
Brainsway (BWAY - Free Report) is a commercial stage medical device company which is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the Company's proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.8% downward over the last 60 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.