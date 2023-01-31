We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
HF Sinclair (DINO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, HF Sinclair (DINO - Free Report) closed at $55.92, marking a -1.83% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.3% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.51%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the independent energy company had gained 9.77% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.41% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from HF Sinclair as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 24, 2023. In that report, analysts expect HF Sinclair to post earnings of $3.59 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 3363.64%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.62 billion, up 35.59% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for HF Sinclair. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.76% higher within the past month. HF Sinclair is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Looking at its valuation, HF Sinclair is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.37. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24.41, so we one might conclude that HF Sinclair is trading at a discount comparatively.
It is also worth noting that DINO currently has a PEG ratio of 0.66. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Alternative Energy - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.47 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.