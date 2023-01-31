We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
ExlService Holdings (EXLS) Stock Moves -0.73%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, ExlService Holdings (EXLS - Free Report) closed at $168.77, marking a -0.73% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.51%.
Coming into today, shares of the provider of outsourcing services had gained 0.34% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 8.96%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.41%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from ExlService Holdings as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 23, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.47, up 21.49% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $361.14 million, up 22.22% from the year-ago period.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ExlService Holdings should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% higher within the past month. ExlService Holdings is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note ExlService Holdings's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 25.68. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.5, so we one might conclude that ExlService Holdings is trading at a premium comparatively.
Also, we should mention that EXLS has a PEG ratio of 1.53. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Outsourcing was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.36 at yesterday's closing price.
The Outsourcing industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.