Whirlpool (WHR) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Whirlpool (WHR - Free Report) reported $4.92 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year decline of 15.3%. EPS of $3.89 for the same period compares to $6.14 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.05 billion, representing a surprise of -2.46%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +13.41%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.43.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Whirlpool performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenue-Latin America: $831 million compared to the $805.48 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year.
  • Geographic Revenue - North America: $2.85 billion compared to the $3.06 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -13.6% year over year.
  • Geographic Revenue- Asia: $219 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $260.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -22.1%.
  • Geographic Revenue- EMEA: $1.03 billion versus $972.60 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -27.2% change.

Shares of Whirlpool have returned +8.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.


