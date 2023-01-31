Back to top

NXP (NXPI) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2022, NXP Semiconductors (NXPI - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.31 billion, up 9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.73, compared to $3.08 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.28 billion, representing a surprise of +0.91%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.61%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.60.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how NXP performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Automotive: $1.81 billion compared to the $1.78 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.7% year over year.
  • Revenue- Communications Infrastructure & Other: $494 million versus $505.32 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.1% change.
  • Revenue- Industrial & IoT: $605 million versus $612.13 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.5% change.
  • Revenue- Mobile: $408 million compared to the $385.03 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.1% year over year.

Shares of NXP have returned +14.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.


