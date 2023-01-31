McDonald's (MCD) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

McDonald's (
MCD Quick Quote MCD - Free Report) reported $5.93 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.4%. EPS of $2.59 for the same period compares to $2.23 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.7 billion, representing a surprise of +3.9%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.28%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.46.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how McDonald's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Comparable sales-McDonald's restaurants-US-YoY change: 10.3% versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 7.2%. Comparable sales- Restaurants-YoY change-International Developmental Licensed Markets & Corporate: 16.5% versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 9.43%. Comparable sales- Restaurants-YoY change-International Operated Markets: 12.6% versus 7% estimated by nine analysts on average. Comparable sales-McDonald's restaurants-Total-YoY change (systemwide): 12.6% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 7.38%. Revenues-Total Franchised revenues: $3.65 billion versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $3.52 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.5%. Revenues-Total Company-operated sales: $2.21 billion versus $2.11 billion estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13% change. Revenues-Total Other revenues: $73.10 million versus $80 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.1% change. Revenues-Franchised revenues-International Developmental Licensed Markets & Corporate: $396 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $384.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.7%. Revenues-Company-operated sales-US: $778.60 million compared to the $734.84 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.4% year over year. Revenues-Company-operated sales- International Developmental Licensed Markets & Corporate: $174.70 million versus $179.34 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.7% change. Revenues-Company-operated sales-International Operated Markets: $1.26 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.19 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -25.6%. Revenues-Franchised revenues-US: $1.73 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.64 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12%. View all Key Company Metrics for McDonald's here>>> Shares of McDonald's have returned +2.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
McDonald's (MCD) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
View all Key Company Metrics for McDonald's here>>>
