Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About General Motors Company (GM) Q4 Earnings

General Motors Company (GM - Free Report) reported $43.11 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year increase of 28.4%. EPS of $2.12 for the same period compares to $1.35 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.35% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $41.31 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.68, the EPS surprise was +26.19%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how General Motors Company performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Worldwide-Wholesale Vehicle Sales-Total GMNA: 787 thousand compared to the 798.07 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total net sales and revenue-GM Financial: $3.28 billion compared to the $3.26 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.4% year over year.
  • Total net sales and revenue-Total Automotive: $39.83 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $38.52 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +31.2%.
  • Total net sales and revenue-Total Automotive-GMI: $4.32 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $4.48 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +25.2%.
  • Total net sales and revenue-Total Automotive-Corporate: $44 million versus $39.22 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.9% change.
  • Total net sales and revenue-Total Automotive-GMNA: $35.47 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $34.28 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +32%.
  • Operating income-GM Cruise: -$524 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$444.72 million.
  • Operating segments-GMNA: $3.65 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.37 billion.
  • Operating income-Corporate and eliminations: -$377 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$302.78 million.
  • Operating segments-GM Financial: $775 million compared to the $775.37 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating segments-GMI: $272 million compared to the $288.14 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Shares of General Motors Company have returned +7.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.


