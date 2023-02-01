Back to top

Juniper (JNPR) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2022, Juniper Networks (JNPR - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.45 billion, up 11.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.65, compared to $0.56 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.23% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.48 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.65, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Juniper performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net revenues- AI-Driven Enterprise: $318.30 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $281.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +30.3%.
  • Net revenues- Automated WAN Solutions: $479 million compared to the $560.61 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.8% year over year.
  • Net revenues- Cloud-Ready Data Center: $259.90 million compared to the $242.83 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +50.1% year over year.
  • Net revenues-Service: $460.50 million versus $457.86 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.3% change.
  • Net revenues- Hardware Maintenance and Professional Services: $391.60 million versus $392.64 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.9% change.
  • Net revenues-Product: $988.30 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.02 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13%.
  • Revenue- Cloud: $380.30 million compared to the $388.68 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.1% year over year.
  • Non-GAAP Gross margin-Service: $316.10 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $308.92 million.
  • Non-GAAP Gross margin-Product: $531.70 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $536.84 million.

Shares of Juniper have returned +0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.


