Snap (SNAP) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Snap (SNAP - Free Report) reported $1.3 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.1%. EPS of $0.14 for the same period compares to $0.22 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.3 billion, representing a surprise of -0.32%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +40%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.10.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Snap performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Daily Active Users (DAU)- North America: 100 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 101.06 million.
  • Daily Active Users (DAU)- Europe: 92 million compared to the 89.75 million average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Daily Active Users (DAU)- Rest of World: 183 million compared to the 185.38 million average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Average revenue per user (ARPU)- Total Global: $3.47 versus $3.48 estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Average revenue per user (ARPU)- North America: $8.77 compared to the $9.15 average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Average revenue per user (ARPU)- Europe: $2.38 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $2.18.
  • Average revenue per user (ARPU)- Rest of World: $1.10 compared to the $0.99 average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Daily Active Users (DAU)- Total Global: 375 million versus 376.15 million estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Geographic Revenue- North America: $880.31 million compared to the $923.95 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.6% year over year.
  • Geographic Revenue- Rest of World: $200.87 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $182.68 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +28%.
  • Geographic Revenue- Europe: $218.55 million compared to the $195.13 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.6% year over year.

Shares of Snap have returned +23.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.


