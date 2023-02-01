Back to top

Match Group (MTCH) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2022, Match Group (MTCH - Free Report) reported revenue of $786.15 million, down 2.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.30, compared to -$0.48 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.33% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $788.77 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.47, the EPS surprise was -36.17%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Match Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Americas Payers: 8059 thousand versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 8301.18 thousand.
  • Europe Payers: 4451 thousand compared to the 4681.76 thousand average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • APAC and Other Payers: 3555 thousand versus 3703.08 thousand estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Total Payers: 16065 thousand versus 16685.88 thousand estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Americas RPP: $16.81 versus $16.19 estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Europe RPP: $15.75 compared to the $14.98 average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Geographic Revenue - Europe: $210.30 million compared to the $209.56 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.8% year over year.
  • Direct Revenue - Americas: $406.60 million versus $403.02 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.7% change.
  • Geographic Revenue - APAC and Other: $154.20 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $160.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.9%.
  • Match Group- Total Direct Revenue: $771.09 million compared to the $773 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.1% year over year.
  • Match Group- Indirect Revenue: $15.06 million versus $15.08 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -18.3% change.
  • Match Group - Direct Revenue - Tinder: $444.20 million compared to the $562.83 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Shares of Match Group have returned +26.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.


