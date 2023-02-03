We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Silica Holdings (SLCA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Silica Holdings (SLCA - Free Report) closed at $12.24 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.16% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.47% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.94%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the commercial silica producer had gained 3.9% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's gain of 12.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.41% in that time.
Silica Holdings will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Silica Holdings is projected to report earnings of $0.35 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 259.09%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $406.62 million, up 42.74% from the year-ago period.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Silica Holdings. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 19.55% lower within the past month. Silica Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
In terms of valuation, Silica Holdings is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.51. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.09.
The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
