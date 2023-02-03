We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (VRNA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (VRNA - Free Report) closed at $20.50 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.44% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.47%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.94%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 17.16% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 0.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.41% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.22, up 45% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
