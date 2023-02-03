Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Clorox (CLX) Q2 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2022, Clorox (CLX - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.72 billion, up 1.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.98, compared to $0.66 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.96% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.67 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.65, the EPS surprise was +50.77%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Clorox performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Organic Sales Growth: 4% versus -0.63% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net revenue-Health and Wellness: $635 million versus $639.89 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2% change.
  • Net revenue-International [$M]: $286 million compared to the $280.71 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.4% year over year.
  • Net revenue-Lifestyle [$M]: $332 million versus $322.43 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.5% change.
  • Net revenue-Household [$M]: $462 million compared to the $399.72 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.2% year over year.

View all Key Company Metrics for Clorox here>>>

Shares of Clorox have returned +0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +7.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


The Clorox Company (CLX) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise