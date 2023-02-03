Back to top

Amazon (AMZN) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2022, Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) reported revenue of $149.2 billion, up 8.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.21, compared to $1.39 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $145.37 billion, representing a surprise of +2.64%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +40%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.15.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Amazon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Third-party seller services Y/Y Change: 20% versus 5.07% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Online stores Y/Y Change: -2% compared to the -2.13% average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Subscription services Y/Y Change: 13% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 8.87%.
  • Net Sales - AWS: $21.38 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $21.68 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.2%.
  • Net sales-Physical stores: $4.96 billion versus $4.99 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.7% change.
  • Geographic Revenue - International: $34.46 billion versus $34.30 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.5% change.
  • Geographic Revenue - North America: $93.36 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $89.11 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.4%.
  • Net Sales - third-party seller services: $36.34 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $31.76 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.9%.
  • Net sales-Other: $1.25 billion versus $1.26 billion estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Net sales-Online stores: $64.53 billion compared to the $64.56 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.3% year over year.
  • Net Sales - subscription services: $9.19 billion compared to the $8.90 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.1% year over year.
  • Net Sales - Advertising services: $11.56 billion compared to the $11.21 billion average estimate based on seven analysts.

Shares of Amazon have returned +23.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +7.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.


