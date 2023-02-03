Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Small-Cap Value ETF (VIOV) Hits New 52-Week High

Investors seeking momentum may have S&P Smallcap 600 Value Vanguard ETF (VIOV - Free Report) on radar now. The fund recently hit a new 52-week high. Shares of VIOV are up approximately 29.7% from their 52-week low of $142.14/share.

But could there be more gains ahead for this ETF? Let’s take a look at the fund and the near-term outlook to get a better idea of where it might be headed.

VIOV In Focus

The S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index represents the value companies of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index. The fund charges 15 bps in fees.

Why The Move?

Things are taking a turn for the better for the pint-sized stocks. Upbeat earnings and cheaper valuation augur well for the pint-sized stocks. Since the small-caps are more domestically-focused and do not have much foreign exposure, these are faring better on releases of decent U.S. economic indicators.

More Gains Ahead?

The fund has a positive weighted alpha of 14.26. So, there is a decent outlook ahead for those who want to ride this surging ETF a shade further.


