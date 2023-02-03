Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Air Products and Chemicals (APD) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2022, Air Products and Chemicals (APD - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.17 billion, up 6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.64, compared to $2.52 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.59% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.29 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.73, the EPS surprise was -3.30%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Air Products and Chemicals performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue-Industrial Gases-Middle East and India: $41.40 million compared to the $31.74 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue-Industrial Gases-Europe: $791.90 million versus $759.54 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.2% change.
  • Revenue-Industrial Gases-Asia: $777.80 million compared to the $814.35 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.3% year over year.
  • Revenue-Industrial Gases-Americas: $1.38 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.41 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.1%.

View all Key Company Metrics for Air Products and Chemicals here>>>

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals have returned +3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +7.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise