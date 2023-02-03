LyondellBasell (LYB) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

LyondellBasell (
LYB Quick Quote LYB - Free Report) reported $10.21 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year decline of 20.5%. EPS of $1.29 for the same period compares to $3.63 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.19% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.43 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.09, the EPS surprise was +18.35%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how LyondellBasell performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Revenues - Advanced Polymer Solutions: $1.10 billion versus $1.20 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.9% change. Revenues - Olefins and Polyolefins- Americas [$M]: $2.71 billion compared to the $2.86 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -32.6% year over year. Revenues - Olefins and Polyolefins- Europe Asia & International [$M]: $2.40 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.24 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -32%. Revenues - Other/Eliminations[$M]: -$1.34 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$1.73 billion. Revenues - Refining and Oxyfuels [$M]: $2.63 billion versus $2.92 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.4% change. Revenues - Technology [$M]: $145 million compared to the $168.46 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -43.6% year over year. Revenues - Intermediates & Derivatives [$M]: $2.56 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.94 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.7%. EBITDA - Olefins & Polyolefins- Americas: $359 million compared to the $524.75 million average estimate based on four analysts. EBITDA - Olefins & Polyolefins- EAI: -$152 million compared to the -$35.02 million average estimate based on four analysts. EBITDA - Advanced Polymer Solutions: $3 million versus $70.14 million estimated by four analysts on average. EBITDA - Technology: $59 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $76.55 million. EBITDA - Intermediates & Derivatives: $291 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $287.47 million. View all Key Company Metrics for LyondellBasell here>>> Shares of LyondellBasell have returned +10.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
LyondellBasell (LYB) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
LyondellBasell (LYB - Free Report) reported $10.21 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year decline of 20.5%. EPS of $1.29 for the same period compares to $3.63 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.19% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.43 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.09, the EPS surprise was +18.35%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how LyondellBasell performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for LyondellBasell here>>>
Shares of LyondellBasell have returned +10.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.