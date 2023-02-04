We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Carnival (CCL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Carnival (CCL - Free Report) closed at $11.80, marking a -1.99% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.04%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.88%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the cruise operator had gained 34.53% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 18.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.97% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Carnival as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Carnival is projected to report earnings of -$0.62 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 62.42%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.34 billion, up 167.13% from the prior-year quarter.
CCL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.18 per share and revenue of $20.89 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +96.15% and +71.67%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Carnival. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4000% lower within the past month. Carnival currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow CCL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.