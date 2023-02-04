We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) Stock Moves -0.26%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR - Free Report) closed at $7.66, marking a -0.26% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.04% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.88%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 76.55% over the past month. This has outpaced the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 28.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.97% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Luminar Technologies, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.22, down 83.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $12.88 million, up 4.4% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Luminar Technologies, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.05% lower. Luminar Technologies, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.