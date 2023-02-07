Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Timken (TKR) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Timken (TKR - Free Report) reported $1.08 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.4%. EPS of $1.22 for the same period compares to $0.78 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.1 billion, representing a surprise of -1.28%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.93%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.09.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Timken performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales to external customers-Mobile Industries: $495.60 million versus $510.24 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.3% change.
  • Net sales to external customers-Process Industries: $586.40 million compared to the $585.76 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.1% year over year.
  • EBITDA-Process Industries-Non GAAP: $142.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $138.26 million.
  • EBITDA-Mobile Industries-Non GAAP: $56.20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $51.65 million.

View all Key Company Metrics for Timken here>>>

Shares of Timken have returned +21.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +8.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Timken Company (The) (TKR) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise