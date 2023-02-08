Take-Two Interactive Software ( TTWO Quick Quote TTWO - Free Report) reported a third-quarter fiscal 2023 loss of 91 cents per share against the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $1.24 per share. Net revenues jumped 55.9% year over year to $1.41 billion. Net Bookings increased 59.6% to $1.38 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings and revenues was pegged at 88 cents per share and $1.44 billion, respectively. Game revenues (87.5% of revenues) improved 39.4% year over year to $1.23 billion. Advertising revenues (12.5% of revenues) surged 782.5% year over year to $176.5 million.
Take-Two (TTWO) Reports Loss in Q3 Earnings, Revenues Up Y/Y
Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO - Free Report) reported a third-quarter fiscal 2023 loss of 91 cents per share against the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $1.24 per share.
Net revenues jumped 55.9% year over year to $1.41 billion. Net Bookings increased 59.6% to $1.38 billion.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings and revenues was pegged at 88 cents per share and $1.44 billion, respectively.
Game revenues (87.5% of revenues) improved 39.4% year over year to $1.23 billion. Advertising revenues (12.5% of revenues) surged 782.5% year over year to $176.5 million.
Recurrent consumer spending (which is generated from ongoing consumer engagement and includes virtual currency, add-on content, in-game purchases and in-game advertising) increased 104% year over year and accounted for 79% of total net revenues.
Top-line growth benefited from strong adoption titles, including NBA 2K22 and NBA 2K23, Grand Theft Auto Online and Grand Theft Auto V, Empires & Puzzles, Rollic's hyper-casual portfolio, Toon Blast, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online, Words With Friends, Merge Dragons! and Toy Blast.
Top-Line Details
Digital revenues (94.9% of revenues) improved 68% year over year to $1.34 billion. Physical retail revenues (5.1% of revenues) declined 33.9% year over year to $71.1 million.
Region-wise, revenues from the United States (63% of revenues) soared 65.8% year over year to $886.8 million. International revenues (37% of revenues) increased 41.4% year over year to $521 million.
Based on platforms, revenues from consoles (39.9% of revenues) decreased 15.6% year over year to $561.4 million. Revenues from mobile (51.2% of revenues) surged 594.8% year over year to $721.2 million. Revenues from PC and other (8.9% of revenues) decreased 6.6% year over year to $125.2 million.
Operating Details
Take-Two’s gross profit increased 29.5% year over year to $715.9 million. Reported gross margin was 50.9% compared with the 61.2% reported in the year-ago quarter.
Operating expenses surged 122.9% year over year to $888.8 million.
Operating loss was $172.9 million against the year-ago quarter’s operating income of $154.1 million.
Balance Sheet
As of Dec 31, 2022, Take-Two had $1.46 billion in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments compared with $1.90 billion as of Sep 30, 2022.
The company had a debt of $3.09 billion as of Dec 31.
Guidance
For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, Take Two expects GAAP net revenues between $1.34 billion and $1.39 billion. The company expects a loss between $1.27 and $1.17 per share.
Net bookings are projected between $1.31 billion and $1.36 billion.
For fiscal 2023, Take-Two expects GAAP net revenues between $5.24 billion and $5.29 billion. The company expects a loss between $4.50 and $4.40 per share.
Net bookings are projected between $5.2 billion and $5.25 billion.
For fiscal 2023, net cash provided by operating activities is expected to be more than $350 million. Capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $170 million.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Take-Two currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Take-Two shares have lost 39.8% in the past year, underperforming the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s decline of 19.3%.
Cumulus Media (CMLS - Free Report) , BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ - Free Report) and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD - Free Report) are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader sector. Both Cumulus and BJ’s Wholesale currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) while Warner Bros. carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Cumulus Media is set to announce its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 23. CMLS shares have declined 38.4% in the past year.
BJ’s Wholesale is set to announce its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Mar 9. BJ shares have gained 20.3% in the past year.
Warner Bros. is set to announce its fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Feb 23. WBD shares have declined 46.7% in the past year.