General Mills (GIS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
General Mills (GIS - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $76.31, moving -1.13% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.78%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.94%.
Coming into today, shares of the maker of Cheerios cereal, Yoplait yogurt and other packaged foods had lost 8.86% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 2.51%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.64%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from General Mills as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect General Mills to post earnings of $0.88 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 4.76%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.83 billion, up 6.49% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.12 per share and revenue of $19.86 billion, which would represent changes of +4.57% and +4.55%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for General Mills should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.08% higher. General Mills is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that General Mills has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.71 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.08.
We can also see that GIS currently has a PEG ratio of 2.5. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Food - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.84 at yesterday's closing price.
The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.