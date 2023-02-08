Illumina (ILMN) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2022, Illumina (
ILMN Quick Quote ILMN - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.08 billion, down 9.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.14, compared to $0.75 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.54% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.07 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.19, the EPS surprise was -26.32%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Illumina performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Revenue-Product: $913 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $891.96 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14.3%. Revenue-Service and other: $170 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $153.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +27.8%. Divisional Sales- Instruments - Microarray: $5 million versus $4.83 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change. Divisional Sales- Consumables - Microarray: $80 million versus $76.74 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.4% change. Divisional Sales- Instruments - Sequencing: $146 million versus $132.36 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -23.6% change. Consumable Products [$M]: $767 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $761.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.2%. Revenue-GRAIL: $23 million compared to the $24.34 million average estimate based on four analysts. Instruments [$M]: $151 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $139.58 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -23%. Revenues- Core Illumina: $1.07 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.04 billion. Divisional Sales- Total Sequencing Revenue: $964 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $932.37 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.5%. Divisional Sales- Service & Other - Microarray: $16 million compared to the $33.19 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.9% year over year. Divisional Sales- Consumables - Sequencing: $687 million compared to the $677.65 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -13.3% year over year. View all Key Company Metrics for Illumina here>>> Shares of Illumina have returned +0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.
