Compared to Estimates, Agco (AGCO) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Agco (AGCO - Free Report) reported $3.9 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year increase of 23.6%. EPS of $4.47 for the same period compares to $3.08 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.66% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.76 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.88, the EPS surprise was +15.21%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Agco performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales-Asia/Pacific/Africa: $213.90 million versus $256.85 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -23.1% change.
  • Net sales-Europe/Middle East: $2.19 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.90 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.7%.
  • Net sales-South America: $674.80 million versus $655.53 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +66.4% change.
  • Net sales-North America: $823.70 million versus $938.12 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22.1% change.

Shares of Agco have returned -1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.


