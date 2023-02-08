Compared to Estimates, Prudential (PRU) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Prudential (
PRU Quick Quote PRU - Free Report) reported $12.65 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year decline of 8%. EPS of $2.42 for the same period compares to $3.18 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.06% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.78 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.57, the EPS surprise was -5.84%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Prudential performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Net investment income- Total consolidated: $3.48 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.17 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.7%. Policy charges and fee income - Total consolidated: $1.33 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.35 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.2%. Asset management fees and other income-Total consolidated: $1.69 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.59 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.5%. Premiums - Total consolidated: $6.15 billion compared to the $6.75 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.6% year over year. Revenue- Group Insurance: $1.56 billion compared to the $1.55 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.1% year over year. Revenue- Gibraltar Life and Other operations: $2.40 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.53 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.5%. Revenue- Corporate and Other Operation: -$24 million versus -$99.41 million estimated by three analysts on average. Revenue- Assurance IQ: $225 million versus $169.04 million estimated by three analysts on average. Revenue- Individual Life: $1.69 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.68 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.7%. Revenues - PGIM: $960 million compared to the $881.68 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.6% year over year. Revenue- Retirement: $2.44 billion compared to the $2.69 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.7% year over year. Revenue- Individual Annuities: $1.05 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.03 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14.1%. View all Key Company Metrics for Prudential here>>> Shares of Prudential have returned +3.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.
